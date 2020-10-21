Menu

Bicyclist dies days after crash near Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. — A bicyclist has died after a crash in central Tucson last week.

The Tucson Police Department says 49-year-old Henry Varelas has been hospitalized since the crash Thursday at North Balboa Avenue and Blacklidge Drive, near Miracle Mile. Investigators say Varelas was riding his gas-powered bicycle north on Balboa but didn't stop at the intersection with Blacklidge, where a pickup truck hit him.

TPD says their officers determined the driver of the pickup truck was not impaired at the time of the crash. Varelas was not wearing a helmet, TPD said.

Varelas was rushed to Banner University Medical Center after the crash with life-threatening injuries. He stayed there until he died Tuesday.

Police say they haven't issued any charges or citations in connection to the crash.

