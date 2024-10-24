Bicyclist dead after hit and run Saturday night on Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department announced that 53-year-old Julie Billeter died after being hit by a car that fled early Saturday morning on Speedway.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. according to a TPD press release.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and left the scene of the collision.

"Failure to turn safely by the bicyclist is the major contributing factor of the collision; however, leaving the scene of the collision is the primary focus of the investigation," TPD said.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time.