TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nonprofit organization Bicycle Inter-Community Art and Salvage is hosting an outdoor, socially distanced sale Sunday.

BICAS located at 2001 N 7th Avenue is holding the bike parts sale in the parking lot from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

BICAS is a self-led nonprofit bike center that focuses on creating sustainable transportation through salvaging bicycles and bike parts.

For more information about BICAS, click here.