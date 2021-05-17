BICAS holds first 'Art Mart' event featuring local artists work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bicycle Inter-Community Art and Salvage nonprofit organization held its first 'Art Mart' Sunday.

The event featured up-cycled bicycle art from BICAS, and provided dozens of local artists a place to sell their artwork.

With artists being some of the hardest hit during the pandemic, they relied on local events to make a living, which many were canceled in 2020.

Organizers say events like these---artists come together and collaborate.

BICAS coordinator Emma Warman said "I love it. They say that the best part is just getting to connect with the community and really have their art create a conversation and to connect with other artists as well."

Artists displayed everything from textiles, clothes, metal work, and paintings.

