Beyonce, Jay-Z announce 'OTR II' tour: Here is how you can get tickets

PHOENIX - What a start to the week: Beyonce and Jay-Z are going on tour together again!
The husband-and-wife superstars will launch their "OTR II" Tour June 6 in the United Kingdom. They will then fly across the pond to the United States for a 21-city stadium tour, July 25 - Oct. 2, 2018, according to a news release.
The tour is scheduled to visit the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 19, 2018. Tickets go on sale to the public, March 19.
Citi cardholders will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, March 14 at noon through 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Click here for ticket information.
Members of Beyonce's Beyhive and subscribers to TIDAL, Jay-Z's streaming service, will be able to purchase tickets as early as 9 a.m. on March 14, the release said.
In 2014, the duo spent six weeks on the road for their original "OTR" (On The Run) tour.
TOUR SCHEDULE
North America (tickets go on sale, March 19)
July 25 - Cleveland, OH, FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 - Washington, DC, FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 - E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 - Boston, MA, Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI, Ford Field
Aug. 18 - Buffalo, NY, New Era Field
Aug. 23 - Nashville, TN, Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 - Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 - Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 - Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 - Phoenix, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium