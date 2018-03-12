Beyonce, Jay-Z announce 'OTR II' tour: Here is how you can get tickets

PHOENIX - What a start to the week: Beyonce and Jay-Z are going on tour together again!

The husband-and-wife superstars will launch their "OTR II" Tour June 6 in the United Kingdom. They will then fly across the pond to the United States for a 21-city stadium tour, July 25 - Oct. 2, 2018, according to a news release.

The tour is scheduled to visit the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 19, 2018. Tickets go on sale to the public, March 19.

Citi cardholders will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, March 14 at noon through 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Click here for ticket information.

Members of Beyonce's Beyhive and subscribers to TIDAL, Jay-Z's streaming service, will be able to purchase tickets as early as 9 a.m. on March 14, the release said.

In 2014, the duo spent six weeks on the road for their original "OTR" (On The Run) tour.

TOUR SCHEDULE

North America (tickets go on sale, March 19)

July 25 - Cleveland, OH, FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 - Washington, DC, FedEx Field

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 - E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 - Boston, MA, Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI, Ford Field

Aug. 18 - Buffalo, NY, New Era Field

Aug. 23 - Nashville, TN, Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 - Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 - Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 - Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 - Phoenix, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 - San Diego, CA, SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC, BC Place