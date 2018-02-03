Better Business Bureau: Increase in Employment scams in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - A scam alert targeting people in Southern Arizona - it's called the Employment scam where scammers offer a job without an interview process.

Jesse Lugo received a package in the mail offering him a job and a hefty check. "I don't know how they got my mailing address but they did."

In actuality, it's a scam to get personal information and money.

"It was a solicitation for me to be a survey analyst for Walmart - there was a check there made out to me for $2,350," says Lugo.

Instructions and a hefty check sent in the mail to a Tucson resident unknowingly. Tonight on @kgun9 at 6 I'll tell you about the scam targeting you and your personal info. pic.twitter.com/PSGX78SFoT — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) February 3, 2018

With the check came a list of instructions from a company called "HireRight," explaining the assignment.

"They said to contact them through text to inform them that I deposited the money. I'm going to assume they would have followed up with, 'We need back number, name routing and account number.'"

Lugo says, it was a red flag after reading the procedures.

The Better Business Bureau of Arizona says there has been an increase of fake check scams over the last year.

Ways to stay protected:

Be wary of work from home jobs

Secret shopper positions

Any job offer without an interview

While Lugo didn't fall for the scam - he says he wants to make sure other people don't either.

People in general should be conscious of individuals trying to take advantage of honest, hard working people," says Lugo.

If you are a victim of a scam - report it to the BBB immediately.

