Best of Guy Atchley, 2015 Photo Essay

TUCSON, Ariz. - This week KGUN 9 On Your Side put Guy Atchley in the driver's seat by allowing him to select his favorite pieces from the past 34 years.

We go back to a 2015 photo essay with the help of Rex Allen Jr. and his song "I Love You Arizona".

