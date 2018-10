TUCSON, Ariz. - Senator Bernie Sanders will campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia in Tucson next week.

The Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled for two events in Arizona Tuesday -- one at the University of Arizona in the morning, and one at Arizona State University in the afternoon.

The UA event is being hosted by the school's Young Democrats club at Jefferson Field. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the event scheduled to begin at noon.