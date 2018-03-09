Bernie Sanders to host Phoenix rally with two Arizona congressmen this weekend

Gabrielle Ortega
3:00 AM, Mar 9, 2018

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Phoenix on Sunday.

 He will host a rally for Arizona congressmen Raul Grijalva, Ruben Gallego, and former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner.

Sanders will discuss a wide range of issues, including the need to move forward and pass comprehensive immigration reform that will allow people to come out of the shadows and will unite families – not divide them – and the urgent need to ensure health care as a human right.

Admission is first come, first served, but attendees who wish to RSVP can do so here.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event begins at noon.

Orpheum Theater is located at 203 W. Adams St.

