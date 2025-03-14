Bernie Sanders, AOC set to speak in Tucson next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Bernie Sanders is set to visit Tucson on Saturday, March 22, for a rally titled Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.

The event will occur at Catalina High School, featuring special guests Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Greg Casar.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. MST, with the speaking program beginning at 11:30 a.m. MST. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending can RSVP online to confirm their participation.

Attendees should note that no bags, signs, or firearms will be permitted at the event for security reasons.