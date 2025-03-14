Watch Now
Bernie Sanders, AOC set to speak in Tucson next week

The tour is called "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders"
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR POPULAR DEMOCRACY - Sen. Bernie Sanders attends the "Save Our Healthcare" rally led by Popular Democracy, demands "Medicare for All" on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 in Washington. (Kevin Wolf/AP Content Services for Popular Democracy)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Bernie Sanders is set to visit Tucson on Saturday, March 22, for a rally titled Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.

The event will occur at Catalina High School, featuring special guests Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Greg Casar.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. MST, with the speaking program beginning at 11:30 a.m. MST. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending can RSVP online to confirm their participation.

Attendees should note that no bags, signs, or firearms will be permitted at the event for security reasons.

