Victims of head-on collision in Cochise County identified

The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of the two people who died in a head-on collision on State Route 90 in Cochise County, Saturday.

According to a news release from the Benson Police Department, 35-year-old Theodore Simon III, of Mescal, was riding his motorcycle northbound in the southbound lanes of SR-90 at about 2:20 a.m., when he rode past the U.S. Border Patrol's Highway 90 checkpoint "at a high rate of speed."

The news release said USBP agents tried to catch up to the motorcycle to stop him. They also notified the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and BPD.

"Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in why the motorcycle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 90," Benson Police said.

At Milepost 293, the motorcycle hit a Chrysler Sebring convertible head-on, the news release said. The driver of the Sebring has been identified as a 17-year-old Mia Hirsch. Both died as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.