Benson High School teacher charged with child sex crimes

Benson Police Department
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 09, 2023
BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Charles Ramsey, 65 years old, was charged with several child sex crimes on Friday, July 7.

Ramsey, a Benson High School teacher according to the Benson Police Department, is being held at Cochise County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Ramsey is facing the following charges:

  • sexual conduct with a minor
  • child sex trafficking
  • sexual abuse
  • luring a minor for sexual exploitation
  • child abuse
  • furnishing obscene or harmful items to minors

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Benson Police Department at 520-586-2211.

