Benson High School teacher charged with child sex crimes

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Charles Ramsey, 65 years old, was charged with several child sex crimes on Friday, July 7.
Ramsey, a Benson High School teacher according to the Benson Police Department, is being held at Cochise County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
Ramsey is facing the following charges:
- sexual conduct with a minor
- child sex trafficking
- sexual abuse
- luring a minor for sexual exploitation
- child abuse
- furnishing obscene or harmful items to minors
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Benson Police Department at 520-586-2211.