TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An act of kindness can go a long way, especially during the pandemic.

For nearly 20 years, the Ben's Bells project has inspired others to view kindness as a way of life.

The organization takes nominations from community members and recognizes businesses or individuals who are making a difference.

While the organization usually presents a bell in person to honorees, winners currently receive their bells by mail.

