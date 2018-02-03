Ben's Bells "Be Kind" mosaic art mural unveiled at Gladden Farms Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. - A beautiful mosaic art mural was unveiled today at Gladden Farms Elementary School in Marana. The message of the mural: Be Kind.

The mural is part of the Ben's Bells "Be Kind" education program and symbolizes a commitment to spreading kindness.

The Ben's Bells founder spoke to the students today about the importance of kindness, and power it has to affect and change lives.

Students raised all of the funds for the project and created all the mosaic tiles, and parent volunteers put the tiles together to create the mosaic.

There are several Ben's Bells murals located across Southern Arizona.