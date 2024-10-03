Beep, beep: a new bill is protecting public transportation drivers

HB 2742, a new bill is looking out for the safety of public transportation drivers.

Signed by Governor Katie Hobbs in June of this year, says prosecutors across the state can charge someone assaulting a public transportation driver with a felony endangerment.

Here is the timeline in which the bill got passed and signed:



Introduced - Feb 05, 2024



Passed House - Feb 26, 2024



Passed Senate - Apr 03, 2024



Signed into Law - Jun 21, 2024

“They’re going to think twice about trying to assault a driver," said Jessie Aivarado, a driver with Sun Tran.

Aivarado has been driving with Sun Tran for 11 years.

“We have to protect not just our passengers but the public outside that are around us," Aivarado explained. "We let the public know that we can't be disrupted while we’re driving. So, if there’s a situation where they’re being disruptive, we try to pull over and ask them to step off the vehicle in a professional way.”

He says he has not run into many safety problems in his career, but the few times he has, he tries to stay professional.

“It gets nerve-wracking at times, but we do our best to handle the situation and stay professional.”

Endangerment is a class 6 felony in Arizona if it involves a substantial risk of imminent death.

Aivarado explains some scenarios of when safety concerns have arose.

“Sometimes while you’re driving, also sometimes people coming on and getting off you have those situations that take place," Aivarado said. "But, I do my best to deescalate those situations.”

