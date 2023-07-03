Beehive Fire near Rio Rico reaches 7,000 acres

More than 200 fire personnel are battling the Beehive Fire near Rio Rico, now burning at an estimated, 7,000 acres with 15% containment.

Two medium helicopters and one Chinook helicopter are performing bucket drops to aid in suppression of the blaze. Firefighters on the ground are working to reinforce the line and address hot spots, according to a news release

Fire crews will be delivering direct attacks to the eastern and northern flanks of the fire today, while mopping up the southern and western flanks.

