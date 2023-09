TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A young black bear has been seen foraging in Spring Canyon in Bisbee recently.

It has not been aggressive so far and has been eating fruit, garbage and bird food.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking those in the area to secure any tempting items and to discourage the bear by making noise, waving your arms and throwing objects.

If you spot the bear, call 623-236-7201.