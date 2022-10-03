Bear rescued and released in White Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bear that was rescued last year, was released in good health, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

Last October, a bear was rescued after finding it possibly abandoned near Safford.

It was cared for and released in good health on Thursday to the White Mountains area, says the Game & Fish Department.

A young bear, rescued by @azgfdTucson thin & possibly abandoned near Safford last October, was released in good health Thurs. to the White Mtns. area. It was cared for since being found, atop a fence post, @SWWildlife in Scottsdale. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24-7 re: wildlife issues pic.twitter.com/qhiM3IZ59L — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 3, 2022