Bear rescued and released in White Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bear that was rescued last year, was released in good health, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.
Last October, a bear was rescued after finding it possibly abandoned near Safford.
It was cared for and released in good health on Thursday to the White Mountains area, says the Game & Fish Department.
A young bear, rescued by @azgfdTucson thin & possibly abandoned near Safford last October, was released in good health Thurs. to the White Mtns. area. It was cared for since being found, atop a fence post, @SWWildlife in Scottsdale. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24-7 re: wildlife issues pic.twitter.com/qhiM3IZ59L— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 3, 2022
