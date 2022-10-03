Watch Now
Bear rescued and released in White Mountains

Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 03, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bear that was rescued last year, was released in good health, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

Last October, a bear was rescued after finding it possibly abandoned near Safford.

It was cared for and released in good health on Thursday to the White Mountains area, says the Game & Fish Department.

