Bear Canyon Shuttle offers family rates for 'Picnic at the Dam' program

KGUN9/Jordan Mills
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 26, 2023
The Bear Canyon Shuttle will have summer family rates as part of a Picnic at the Dam event over the summer. Families can enjoy taking a cooler and picnic supplies on the shuttle and enjoy a picnic by the pools that are beneath the Sabino Canyon Dam.

Starting July 1 through Oct. 14, the Regional Partnering Center will offer $15 family rates (for up to six people) on the Bear Canyon shuttle between 9:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Family tickets may be purchased at SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The following rules apply:

Picnic at the Dam - Summer Family Rates 

  • Bear Canyon Shuttle Only 
  • $15 – Rate eligibility is for up to 2 adults over 18 and up to 4 children under 18 (accompanied by at least one adult over 18). 
  • Limited to two picnic items, e.g., a cooler and a basket, per family 

The following safety rules apply*:

  • No propane tanks allowed 
  • No glass containers allowed 

  • No open containers allowed 

     

