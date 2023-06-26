Bear Canyon Shuttle offers family rates for 'Picnic at the Dam' program

The Bear Canyon Shuttle will have summer family rates as part of a Picnic at the Dam event over the summer. Families can enjoy taking a cooler and picnic supplies on the shuttle and enjoy a picnic by the pools that are beneath the Sabino Canyon Dam.

Starting July 1 through Oct. 14, the Regional Partnering Center will offer $15 family rates (for up to six people) on the Bear Canyon shuttle between 9:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Family tickets may be purchased at SabinoCanyonCrawler.com. The following rules apply:

Picnic at the Dam - Summer Family Rates

Bear Canyon Shuttle Only

$15 – Rate eligibility is for up to 2 adults over 18 and up to 4 children under 18 (accompanied by at least one adult over 18).

Limited to two picnic items, e.g., a cooler and a basket, per family

The following safety rules apply*: