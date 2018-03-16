Be Safe Saturday returns to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 14th annual Be Safe Saturday event will be taking place this Saturday, March 17.

This fair is an event that encourages and helps families create a safe environment for kids and brings in nearly 13,000 people every year.

Stop by from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tucson Medical Center campus parking lot #11.

According to a media release by TMC, free bike helmets and booster seats will be given to guardians and car seat checks, provided by Safe Kids Pima County and the Tucson Police Department, will happen from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to ensure car seat is in your vehicle properly.

Visitors will also be able to interact with around 100 different booths with information on how to educate their children and give them resources on being safe.

Genevieve from Disney's Choo Choo Soul will also make her last TMC appearance at the event.

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, shamrocks and the color green will be spread everywhere throughout the lot.

If you're feeling the luck of the Irish, you can stop by the Exit Booth to enter the drawing for the grand prize of a bike or scooter.