BBB warns of gaming console scams as holiday shopping begins

As the holiday shopping season kicks off this week, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a new scam surrounding pricey gaming consoles.

According to a news release, with the PlayStation 5 and other gaming devices in high demand, fake deals are appearing on the Internet showing the systems at a reduced price.

The scam reportedly works by showing a deal on a lesser-known website that has positive reviews, convincing customers to make a purchase via Paypal or another form of payment.

According to the BBB, if you receive a package at all from the website or company, it won't be that coveted PS5 or Xbox Series X, but instead will be an item of little value.

"Since you technically received a shipment, you will be unable to contest the purchase with the third-party who processed the payment," the BBB said.

One consumer who fell for a scam said they were unable to get in touch with the website they purchased their item from.

“I attempted to reach out to the email address on their website, however I received an email informing me that it was not a valid email address. I then attempted to call the phone number listed on the website, [which gave me] an automatic message informing me that the number was not valid.”

The BBB says to do these three things before buying a pricey console: