Battle of the Badges: Blood drive in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. - Deputies in the Cochise County Sheriff's Office participated in a blood drive today in Douglas. The event was called the "Battle of the Badges."

Citizens who showed up to the event were encouraged to donate blood and vote for their favorite law enforcement agency so that they could win a heart trophy.

Officials from the Sheriff's Department, Animal Control, the Detention Agency participated in the event.

All activities were organized by the Douglas Police Department.