Construction of Tucson's first Bass Pro Shops is underway at The Bridges on Tucson's south side.

The retail store, specializing in outdoor life, first announced it would be coming to Tucson in 2023. It quietly broke ground last month, according to a Bass Pro Shops spokesperson, and are planning to hold its grand opening at some time in 2026.

It will offer all of the hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation gear of which people who know the brand are accustomed.