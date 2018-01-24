Baseball field named after Tucson sex offender is getting renovated

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - A baseball field in Grandview, Missouri is in the process of being renamed after the city discovered it was named after a registered sex offender.

The field had been named after Jerry Ricker for the last 40 years, but he had molested a 12-year-old boy here in Tucson soon after the dedication.

Ricker was caught and then spent 20 years in Tucson behind bars.

He's out now and has moved back to Missouri, and Grandview city leaders were shocked about what they found out.

Right now, crews are demolishing the old sign, and working to renovate the field, thinking of a new name, and planning a ceremony sometime soon.