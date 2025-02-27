Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra expanding to drive-thru bakery, bagel, and pizza spot in Gilbert

Renowned Tucson baker Don Guerra, the founder of Barrio Bread, is expanding with a new drive-thru concept in Gilbert. More on KGUN9.com.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Renowned Tucson baker Don Guerra, the founder of Barrio Bread, is expanding with a new drive-thru concept in Gilbert.

Guerra, who started Barrio Bread in his garage, has since grown his bakery into a staple of the Tucson community and even expanded to Phoenix. Now, he’s bringing a new vision to life with Barrio Bagel & Slice, a quick-service spot specializing in bagels, sandwiches, and Sicilian-style pizza by the slice.

The new restaurant will be located in a former Sonic drive-thru, offering customers a fast and convenient way to enjoy Guerra’s signature baked goods.

“Yeah, so yeah—a quick-service restaurant, very excited about it,” Guerra said. “It'll feature the bagels that I've been developing, the Sonoran bagels. It’s a collaboration with Chanti’s and also will feature afternoon sandwiches on three different types of breads—Torta, focaccia, and bagel—and then Sicilian-style pizza by the slice.”

While Barrio Bagel & Slice is set to open in Gilbert on April 3, Guerra says he’s also hoping to bring the concept to Tucson, pending the right location.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood