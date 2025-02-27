Barrio Bread’s Don Guerra expanding to drive-thru bakery, bagel, and pizza spot in Gilbert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Renowned Tucson baker Don Guerra, the founder of Barrio Bread, is expanding with a new drive-thru concept in Gilbert.

Guerra, who started Barrio Bread in his garage, has since grown his bakery into a staple of the Tucson community and even expanded to Phoenix. Now, he’s bringing a new vision to life with Barrio Bagel & Slice, a quick-service spot specializing in bagels, sandwiches, and Sicilian-style pizza by the slice.

The new restaurant will be located in a former Sonic drive-thru, offering customers a fast and convenient way to enjoy Guerra’s signature baked goods.

“Yeah, so yeah—a quick-service restaurant, very excited about it,” Guerra said. “It'll feature the bagels that I've been developing, the Sonoran bagels. It’s a collaboration with Chanti’s and also will feature afternoon sandwiches on three different types of breads—Torta, focaccia, and bagel—and then Sicilian-style pizza by the slice.”

While Barrio Bagel & Slice is set to open in Gilbert on April 3, Guerra says he’s also hoping to bring the concept to Tucson, pending the right location.