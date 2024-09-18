Barnes & Noble announces new location opening at Tucson Mall

Barnes & Noble is opening a new location at the Tucson Mall next week.

The national bookseller will launch in the former home of The Children's Place at the mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Tucson Mall location is one of 50 new bookstores Barnes & Noble plans on opening in 2024, according to a news release sent by the company.

Barnes & Noble "is enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its local booksellers has proven successful," the news release said.

In 2023, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in one year than it had from 2009 to 2019, the news release said.

The Tucson location is one of nine new Barnes & Noble bookstores opening in September. Other locations include in Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada and Tennessee.

Barnes & Noble currently has two locations, one on the east side, at 5130 E. Broadway and one on the northwest side at 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.