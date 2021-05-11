Watch
Barbie pop-up truck making stop in Tucson as part of throwback tour

Courtesy: Barbie Totally Throwback Tour
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barbie Pop-Up Truck is making a stop in the Old Pueblo this weekend!

As part of the "Barbie Totally Throwback Tour," the vehicle filled with retro-inspired merchandise will be parked at La Encantada (2905 E. Skyline Dr.) on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The bright and eye-popping truck will offer an array of 90s-themed Barbie apparel and accessories," said the truck's PR team.

The tour also includes a stop in Glendale on May 29 and in Gilbert on June 5.

Social distancing guidelines will be implemented and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

For more information, click here.

