Banner University Medical Center South one of nation's top 100 hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. - Banner University Medical Center South in Tucson was named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in 2018 in the Major Teaching Hospitals category by IBM Watson Health.

Banner UMC in Phoenix also made the list.

The ranking is based on publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

The list has been made for more than 20 years and this is the first ear either Arizona hospital has made the list.

Banner UMC in Tucson was also named one of the thirteen Everest Award winners by IBM Watson. This award is for hospitals in the top 100 that scored the highest for rate of improvement over five years.

To see this full IBM Watson Health list of Top 100 Hospitals, 2018, visit this website.