Banner - UMC Tucson earns top ranking for its cancer treatment procedures

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has earned the top spot in Tucson hospital rankings, in a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report.

It was ranked No. 1 for high performance in cancer treatment in Southern Arizona, and No. 2 in the state, according to a news release issued by Banner. It also ranked high when it came to procedures and treatments for heart failure, colon cancer, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, kidney failure, lung cancer, pneumonia, prostate cancer, stroke and uterine cancer.

“The recognition from U.S. News & World Report stems from our team’s dedication to delivering the highest standard of compassionate care to the community we serve, each day," Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South, said in the news release. "Our commitment to improving patient outcomes, coupled with outstanding service, has made this recognition possible."

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are meant to help patients and doctors decide which hospital in any given city is best for them and their medical needs.

U.S. News looked at more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions, according to the news release. It looked at 115 hospitals in Arizona. Of those, seven the high standards set by U.S. News. It ranked the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix as the No. 1 hospital in the state.