Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Banner UMC staff partners with 'Nothing Bundt Cakes' to give back to local EMS workers

items.[0].videoTitle
Staff from the Banner University Medical Center Trauma Division gave back to local first responders Tuesday.
Posted at 7:42 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 22:42:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Staff from the Banner University Medical Center Trauma Division gave back to local first responders Tuesday.

They joined forces with 'Nothing Bundt Cakes' to drop off cupcakes at all Tucson Fire Department stations.

Banner employees say they wanted to let first responders know the whole community is in this battle against COVID-19 together.

Deputy TFD chief James Kearney said "Its a humbling experience as I was explaining to the doc. you almost feel a little guilty because you know there are people out there still struggling. Yeah this is our job and it's what we do but there are people less fortunate than us out there."

This week is national emergency medical services week.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.