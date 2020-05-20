Banner UMC staff partners with 'Nothing Bundt Cakes' to give back to local EMS workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Staff from the Banner University Medical Center Trauma Division gave back to local first responders Tuesday.

They joined forces with 'Nothing Bundt Cakes' to drop off cupcakes at all Tucson Fire Department stations.

Banner employees say they wanted to let first responders know the whole community is in this battle against COVID-19 together.

Deputy TFD chief James Kearney said "Its a humbling experience as I was explaining to the doc. you almost feel a little guilty because you know there are people out there still struggling. Yeah this is our job and it's what we do but there are people less fortunate than us out there."

This week is national emergency medical services week.