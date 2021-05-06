Banner opens a new center for children with cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I mean we were looking all over the nation," Jake Wiebelhaus said when he was looking for a hospital to do a half-match bone marrow transplant for his six-year-old son. "We had to travel 14 miles down Speedway to find the best care we could ask for."

Dylan Wiebelhaus ended up getting treated at Banner University Children's Cancer Center. The family was always there with him.

"We've spent a lot of time in the clinic to say the least," Dylan's mom, Kelly, said.

However, the facility was in need of an upgrade, the parents said. Which is what made today so special for them.

The family was part of the ceremony to open the $3 million clinic.

"This new facility is going to be instrumental in making cancer treatment and the time that families spend here that much better," Kelly said.

Wilbur and Wilma joined Arizona Women's Basketball Head Coach Adia Barnes at the ceremony as well.