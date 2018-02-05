Banner Healthcare Hiring Event

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Banner Health will host a hiring event on Tuesday to introduce health-related job openings at it’s two hospitals and dozens of clinics in Tucson.

Banner has more than 200 openings in Tucson in nursing, ancillary and leadership positions.

The hiring event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Banner – University Medical Center.

Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume, and be prepared to meet or interview with recruiters and managers. The event will be in the cafeteria on the hospital’s lower level.

Anyone unable to attend the open house can still apply for open positions here.