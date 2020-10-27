Banner Health seeing increase in COVID-19 patients, could reach June & July totals

TUCSON, Ariz. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Arizona, Banner Health's Arizona hospitals are anticipating a surge in patients comparable to what the state saw in June and July.

According to a press release, the hospitals are seeing gradual increases in case counts, hospitalizations, ICU beds in use, and ventilators in use.

"This is concerning as Arizona hospitals will also be caring for a higher number of non-COVID-19 patients as we do every winter with the resurgence of other respiratory illnesses," the release said.

At the moment, Banner hospitals have adequate capacity, but with the rise in COVID-19 patients,, hospitals are having to reopen units that had been closed since the summer.

On Tuesday, AZDHS reported more than 1,100 cases in Arizona.