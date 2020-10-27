Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Banner Health seeing increase in COVID-19 patients, could reach June & July totals

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Matt York/AP
People get tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing site hosted by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt York)
COVID-19 cases worldwide surpasses 9 million
Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 17:32:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Arizona, Banner Health's Arizona hospitals are anticipating a surge in patients comparable to what the state saw in June and July.

According to a press release, the hospitals are seeing gradual increases in case counts, hospitalizations, ICU beds in use, and ventilators in use.

"This is concerning as Arizona hospitals will also be caring for a higher number of non-COVID-19 patients as we do every winter with the resurgence of other respiratory illnesses," the release said.

At the moment, Banner hospitals have adequate capacity, but with the rise in COVID-19 patients,, hospitals are having to reopen units that had been closed since the summer.

On Tuesday, AZDHS reported more than 1,100 cases in Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.