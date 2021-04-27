Banner Health launches podcast about dementia and Alzheimer's

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Physician Assistant, Helle Brand, has worked with dementia and Alzheimer's patients for nearly two decades.

"During the pandemic, we were looking for ways to keep people connected," said Brand.

Brand works at the Toole Family Memory Center in Tucson, but her knowledge is now being shared outside the clinic. Brand is a part of Dementia Untangled: a podcast launched by Banner Health.

"It's exciting to be a part of it and to know that you're delivering a message that people need and want to hear," said Brand.

Dementia Untangled released five episodes. Each are made to help educate the family and friends of people diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's.

"If everybody really thinks about it, in one way or another, they know someone who has dementia or they have someone in their family. The numbers are big. It's important that people understand it," said Brand.

Brand said knowing how to approach and care for dementia and Alzheimer's patients is important, especially for people in their close circle.

"To know that somebody will hear the message and translate it into everyday care and reduce the stress, I think, is a 'win-win,'" said Brand.

You can listen to Dementia Untangled on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor and other platforms.