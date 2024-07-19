Running list of Tucson services interrupted because of the global outage

The national Social Security X feed posted Friday morning that local offices will be closed today because of the global outage. The phone line, 1-800-772-1213, is still open.

Tucson Water posted on its social media feeds that it is currently experiencing longer than usual wait time and payment processing delays.

A link in the post said the global outage interfered with systems used by Tucson Water's customer service team.

A spokesperson for Banner Health has confirmed that the health system has been impacted by the global system IT outage.

Banner's hospitals are open for in-patient care and medical emergencies.

Most all other Banner locations are currently closed.

Patients can check for current updates on the Banner Health website.