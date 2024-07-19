Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Running list of Tucson services interrupted because of the global outage

Banner University Medical Center
Megan Meier
Medical professionals at Banner University Medical Center now have the tools to offer a forensic exam to survivors of sexual assault.
Banner University Medical Center
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 19, 2024

The national Social Security X feed posted Friday morning that local offices will be closed today because of the global outage. The phone line, 1-800-772-1213, is still open.

—————————————————————————

Tucson Water posted on its social media feeds that it is currently experiencing longer than usual wait time and payment processing delays.

A link in the post said the global outage interfered with systems used by Tucson Water's customer service team.

——————————————————————————
A spokesperson for Banner Health has confirmed that the health system has been impacted by the global system IT outage.

Banner's hospitals are open for in-patient care and medical emergencies.

Most all other Banner locations are currently closed.

Patients can check for current updates on the Banner Health website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood