Ballots now being sent out to military and overseas voters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Recorder's Office says eligible Military and oversea voters will be receiving their ballots.

As the Nov. 8 General Election begins, ballots are being sent out and Early Voters will receive theirs starting Oct. 12.

More information about early voting and military voter ballots can be found on the Pima County Recorder's Office's website.

The November 8 General Election has begun! We're sending ballots to eligible military and overseas voters. We will begin sending Early Ballots to all other eligible voters starting October 12. pic.twitter.com/vfa514DcPu — Pima County Recorder's Office (@PimaRecorder) September 23, 2022