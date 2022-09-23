Watch Now
Ballots now being sent out to military and overseas voters

Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Recorder's Office says eligible Military and oversea voters will be receiving their ballots.

As the Nov. 8 General Election begins, ballots are being sent out and Early Voters will receive theirs starting Oct. 12.

More information about early voting and military voter ballots can be found on the Pima County Recorder's Office's website.

