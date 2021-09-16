Ballet Tucson prepares to return to the stage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ballet Tucson dancers are back in the studio to prepare for several upcoming live performances.

"There's no way to describe what it's like to dance with your colleagues and to be able to share the space together. It really just amplifies the artistic experience," said Ballet Tucson Company Artist, Jennifer Martin.

For up to eight hours a day, six days a week, Martin and others are hard at work perfecting their technique.

"This will be our second week of the season this year. We had some buildup classes beforehand to help us get in shape and make sure we are all ready for the season," said Martin.

Ballet Tucson, one of Southern Arizona's only professional dance companies, has brought art to life for the last 36 years.

"Dancers are used to performing all the time, training all the time and being on stage all the time. That has not happened in the last year and a half. COVID did not allow it at all," said Ballet Tucson Associate Artistic Director, Margaret Mullin.

Ballet Tucson plans to perform five shows from October to April. Mullin said they are excited to bring back the famous holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

"There is really nothing that compares with the feeling of being on stage and giving the audience an experience. Our dancers live off of that. They thrive in that setting," said Mullin.

Company artist, Kendra Clyde, has trained in ballet since she was five years old. When she hits the stage, she will live out a lifelong dream along with many others.

"It's amazing. In this day in age, where COVID can make things unknown, we're really grateful for this opportunity to dance again," said Clyde.

To view a full schedule of Ballet Tucson's upcoming live performances, click here.

