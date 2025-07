Back to school in southern AZ: Here's when your school is back in session

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — School bells will soon be ringing across southern Arizona as the new year. Here are some important dates to know for the start of the new school year:

Monday July 14, 2025



Vail Unified School District (Pre-K through 8th grade)

Friday, July 18, 2025



Vail Unified School District (High School)

Wednesday, July 23, 2025



Benson Unified School District

Monday, July 28, 2025



Patagonia Public Schools

Tuesday, July 29, 2025



Bisbee Unified School District

Wednesday, July 30, 2025



Sierra Vista Unified School District

Sunnyside Unified School District

Douglas Unified School District

Thursday, July 31, 2025



Flowing Wells Unified School District

Altar Valley School District

Tanque Verde Unified School District

Leman Academy of Excellence

Tombstone Unified School District

Monday, August 4, 2025:



Tucson Unified School District

Catalina Foothills Unified School District

Marana Unified School District

Sahuarita Unified Schools

Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District

Continental Elementary School District

Tuesday, August 5, 2025



Salpointe Catholic High School

Wednesday, August 6, 2025



Amphitheater Public Schools

Monday, August 11, 2025



Mammoth-San Manuel School District

Thursday, August 21, 2025



Pima Community College

Monday, August 25, 2025