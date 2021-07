Back to school dates for every district in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2021-2022 school year is right around the corner!

Here's a list of start dates for every district in southern Arizona:

Amphitheater Public Schools - Aug. 5

Benson Unified School District - July 21

Bisbee Unified School District - July 28

Catalina Foothills Unified School District - Aug. 9

Douglas Unified School District - Aug. 5

Flowing Wells Unified School District - Aug 5

Marana Unified School District - Aug. 2

Nogales Unified School District - Aug. 4

Sahuarita Unified Schools - Aug. 2

Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District - Aug. 2

Sierra Vista Unified School District - Aug 4

Sunnyside Unified School District - Aug. 4

Tanque Verde Unified School District - Aug. 5

Tucson Unified School District - Aug. 5

Vail School District - July 19 (PK - 8th grade) July 23 (High schools)

Willcox Unified School District - Aug. 9