TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of backpacks were given out to students this morning during the Back to School Bash at Quincie Douglas Center.

The event was organized by Tucson's Ward 5 Council Office and Tucson Parks and Recreation. The goal was to help Tucson's students prepare for the upcoming school year by providing essential supplies, services, and information.

Ron Burton, a retired superintendent and administrator for the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department, said, "Events in Tucson are generated because they want people to know that there are things to do in Tucson. You know we have backpack drives in Tucson, you know it's not like everything's in Phoenix. We do a lot of things here in Tucson."

In addition to giving out backpacks, students got haircuts, sports physicals, vaccinations for children without insurance and received information on low-income support.