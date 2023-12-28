Baby zebra born at Reid Park Zoo on Christmas Day

Congratulations to Anna, the Reid Park Zoo zebra, who gave birth to a female foal on Christmas morning.

The foal is the third offspring of Anna and her mate, Ben, according to Reid Park Zoo. She was walking and nursing shortly after her birth.

“The foal is very steady on her feet and has been busy exploring her new home at mom’s side,” said Adam Ramsey, the zoo’s director of animal care, in a news release.

Anna and her new foal are Grevy's zebras, the largest and most endangered zebra species, the news release said. Fewer than 2,000 Grevy's zebras remain in Africa today.

Zoo visitors have the best chance to see the mom and baby in the mornings, the news release said.

The Zoo will be hosting a contest to choose the name of the foal in the coming days.

