Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Baby, toddler and man killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande

A woman and other children were injured
A deadly crash has shut down a portion of I-10 near Casa Grande.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:55:31-05

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.

Officials say a man driving the vehicle went off the roadway into the median, overcorrected, and rolled.

Casa Grande crash

The driver, as well as a 3-year-old girl, and an infant boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and another infant were taken to a Valley hospital for treatment. The infant reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown what caused the crash at this time.

DPS says the vehicle had South Carolina license plates.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!