Baby, toddler and man killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.

Officials say a man driving the vehicle went off the roadway into the median, overcorrected, and rolled.

The driver, as well as a 3-year-old girl, and an infant boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and another infant were taken to a Valley hospital for treatment. The infant reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown what caused the crash at this time.

DPS says the vehicle had South Carolina license plates.

No further information was immediately available.