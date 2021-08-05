Baby raccoon found with snout, limbs bound with duct tape in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for tying up a baby raccoon with duct tape and leaving it for dead in southwest Tucson this week.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says they believe the animal was left along Valencia Road in Drexel Heights for three days with its legs, arms and snout bound with duct tape. It's now being treated at the Tucson Wildlife Center.

The AZGFD and Pima Animal Care Center are now seeking information on the case, hoping to charge the person responsible with animal cruelty. Anyone with information should call 623-236-7201 or 520-724-6900, ext. 4.