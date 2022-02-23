Baby born at St. Joe's hospital in Tucson on 'Twosday'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ten pound baby born on February, 22, 2022 in Tucson!
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 8:34 a.m. Zebedee Joshua Chiemeziem Anjancun was born at St. Joe's hospital. Parents Deborah and Emmanuel welcomed baby Zebedee—their fourth child. They have two girls, and now have two boys.
Baby Zebedee was born 10lbs, 14oz and 21.5 inches.
