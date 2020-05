TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson is investigating reports of illegal spiking of nails and sharp metal objects in the area of Santa Catalina Mountains, according to a tweet.

The spiked nails pictured were found in the area of Edwin Road and Charouleau Gap Trail.

AZGFD says hikers, horseback riders, and off-highway vehicles should be careful, if in the area.

Anyone can report illegal spiking by calling 623-236-7201.