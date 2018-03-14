AZGFD now taking applications for desert tortoise adptions

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Game and Fish Department is now taking applications for anyone who wants to adopt a desert tortoise.

There are 50 desert tortoises up for adoption, and the Arizona Game and Fish Tortoise Adoption program is looking for good adoptive homes for them.

The desert tortoises are a wide range of ages and sizes and there is no charge if you choose to adopt.

AZGFD says to adopt, you must have a securely enclosed yard or separate enclosure in your yard. It must be free from potential hazards like a dog, fire pit or unfenced pool. It must include a shelter for the tortoise to escape Arizona's extreme summer and winter temperatures. To learn more about the type of care a desert tortoise would need, click here.

All desert tortoises will be given a health check-up before being sent home with their new owner. They are only available for adoption in the following areas:

Tucson

Phoenix

Prescott

Bullhead City

Kingman

Lake Havasu

Yuma

The desert tortoise offers an alternative to the more traditional pets, but can teach many of the same life lessons to children; responsibility, compassion, and commitment. They can also be interactive and be a friend without as many demands as a cat or dog.

If you would like to adopt a desert tortoise, you can fill out this application and either mail it to TAP@azgfd.gov or send it to the nearest location through the mail. You can find those addresses on the application.