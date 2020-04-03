AZGFD: Coyote bites woman's arm near Irvington and Camino Seco

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 26-year-old woman was attacked by a coyote Friday morning near Irvington and Camino Seco.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was outside with her cat when the coyote bit her on the arm.

AZGFD says the bite did not break her skin because she was wearing a coat.

"Be mindful of small pets where urban wildlife is present. Call 623-236-7201 about conflicts," AZGFD said in a tweet.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department originally reported that a 6-year-old girl was attacked. They have since issued a correction.