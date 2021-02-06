AZGFD: Aggressive coatimundi spotted near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson is warning the community of aggressive coatimundi reported in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
AZGFD says hikers came in contact with the coatimundi Thursday near the Sabino Dam and Cactus Picnic Area.
Coatimundi's are predators and can be potentially dangerous, AZGFD says.
Those who see the animal are advised to call 623-236-7201.
