AZGFD: 2 bear sightings reported in Vail

Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson/Twitter
The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson has reported two bear sightings in Vail Sunday.
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson has reported two bear sightings in Vail Sunday.

Another bear sighting was also reported in a Mt. Wrightson camp Thursday night smelling food, according to AZGFD.

AZGFD is reminding the community to stay aware, secure food and garbage in and out of camp sights. If you see a bear in the distance, change route to avoid it.

Steps to take if a bear approaches you, discourage it by:
• Making yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items, and make loud noises.
• Do not run and never play dead.
• Give the bear a chance to leave the area.
• If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.

If a bear is in your yard, neighborhood or campground you are advised to leave immediately and call AZGFD 623-236-7201.

