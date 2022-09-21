AZDPS Troopers find over 50 pounds of fentanyl pills in car near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) says troopers found 52 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 19 near Sahuarita.

On Sept. 14, troopers stopped a Ford Fusion and discovered fentanyl pills hiding in the car's rocker panels, according to AZDPS.

The 28-year-old driver was suspected of smuggling the illegal drugs from Nogales to Tucson and was booked into the Pima County Jail.